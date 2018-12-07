Plans to expand popular Hartlepool caravan park with almost 50 static units

Plans have been submitted to expand a popular caravan park by providing almost 50 pitches for static units.

Hartlepool Borough Council has received plans for 48 static caravan pitches in Ashfield Farm in Dalton Piercy.

Ashfield Caravan Park currently has space for 68 touring pitches, 30 motorhome pitches, tent pitches and campfires but is looking to expand.

The proposed caravans will be a combination of holiday lets typically available for a number of weeks at a time and units available to purchase and pay rent to be pitched at the site.

A planning statement submitted by Plans Northeast, on behalf of site owner Mark Ashton, states there is demand for such pitches in the area.

It said: “There have been a large number of requests to the client for both types of pitch and that if these were available they would let a caravan for a holiday or purchase one for holiday or weekend breaks.

“The owner will be looking to establish a number of rentable caravans with decks & parking, once the road and services are installed.

“The caravan site will then grow accordingly.

“The current site is a successful touring site with camping, relatively quiet weekdays and busier at weekends.”

The caravans to be used for both sale or rent and will be 12m x 4m wide and come in a range of 2-4 beds.

The plans would also include two new members of part-time staff to work at the park alongside the existing current two members of full-time staff.

The plans also look to create 96 parking spaces for users of the new static units.

The static caravans would be installed on a field of grass currently part of the Ashfield Farm site.

The site, which opened in 2008, also has a laundry block, washing up facilities, a shop, wireless internet, a bar, cafe, clubhouse and games room for adults and children.

A spokesman for the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan Group commented the plans would be a big change in the area and said the site must be kept as a holiday park.

He said: “The proposed development is a permanent and very intense change from what is currently an open field.

“It is considered a development of this nature would have a significant impact on visual amenity and the road network.

“48 closely packed static caravans is a very intense development which would be a very significant change in the countryside.

“Considering that Dalton Piercy village consists of only about 65 dwellings – adding 48 static caravans is a dramatic addition.

“If the application is considered for approval a condition needs to be included to exclude permanent occupation – ensuring a holiday park not a residential park.”

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporter

