Project to provide new homes in Hartlepool gets started

Work has begun on a new £2.7million project to provide 22 new homes on a prominent site in Hartlepool.

Landlord and developer Karbon Homes is working with local contractor Gus Robinson Developments on the scheme which will see 15 three-bedroom rented homes and seven four-bedroom homes made available through Rent to Buy.

The new development has been designed by NORR architects and will be the first time Karbon Homes has delivered new affordable homes in Hartlepool.

The site on Brierton Lane sits in an established, high-quality residential area, which should make it popular with local families.

The project is being delivered with Homes England (formerly the Homes and Communities Agency) contributing funding of more than £650,000.

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “This is our first new build development in Hartlepool and demonstrates our ambitions to establish a truly region-wide reputation for providing high quality affordable homes.

“We know there is significant demand for this type of property in this area, to allow working families to benefit from a high standard of accommodation and to plan ahead for getting on the housing ladder and eventually owning the home themselves.”

Gus Robinson MD Steve Bell said: “This is a particularly exciting project for us.”