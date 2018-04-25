Quiz: Can you guess how the prices of these groceries have changed?

An average basket of groceries costs 5% more than this time last year, a survey has found.

The price of 35 popular items increased to £86.77 in March, up from £85.90 in February and £4.08 or 5% more than 12 months ago - higher than the usual 3% year-on-year increase, the mySupermarket monthly Groceries Tracker found. Can you guess how the prices of these following items have changed?

Overall, the price of 19 items rose between February and March 2018 while 10 fell and six remained the same.

MySupermarket chief executive Gilad Simhony said: "Although March's basket only cost 1% more than February's, it is over £4 more expensive than the same basket of goods this time last year.

"We're seeing retailers respond to rising costs of manufacturing by absorbing the increased cost to keep prices lower for shoppers in some instances. However, the recently introduced sugar tax may push prices up for categories such as squash drink, cola and fruit juice."