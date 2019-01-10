Refurbishment of Hartlepool McDonald’s will allow you to order on your mobile phone

A popular fast food restaurant in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange shopping centre is undergoing a ‘digital transformation’.

A month-long refurbishment of McDonald’s in the central square will see new technology installed so customers can order food on their mobile phones.

New seating and a number of self-order kiosks will also be added to help cut queues.

Franchise holder Jasper Maudsley said the investment will create five new jobs.

Jasper, who employs over 850 staff across the Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Hartlepool areas, said of the new changes: “We’re excited to undertake this digital makeover, and proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with new digital features.

“McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering.

“Being in such a busy shopping centre, we anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”

The restaurant closed at the start of this week and the counter and seating areas have been boarded up.

It is due to reopen on Tuesday, February 5, at 10.30am.

The refurbishment means it will be compatible with McDonald’s ‘click and collect’ mobile phone app.

Customers will be able to order when and where they want without having to queue.

They can also redeem offers, and access and customise menu updates to their personal tastes.

Once at the restaurant customers must scan a code at a signposted mobile order check-in point, then choose whether they want table service, to eat in, or take out.

Customers will be given an order number and can also use the app to pay using a credit or debit card.

An extra 20 seats will be added to the seating area along with six self-order kiosks.

It is the last of 10 McDonald’s sites operated by Jasper to be digitally converted.

As part of the refurbishment, the restaurant will also offer McDonald’s home delivery service ‘McDelivery’ available within 1.5 miles.

McDonald’s added the digitalisation will also make table service possible.