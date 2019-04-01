Residents and businesses urged to get behind growth and regeneration of Hartlepool

Council bosses have pledged to work more with businesses as part of its latest regeneration strategy.

An updated economic growth and regeneration strategy for 2019-21 has been produced for Hartlepool, commissioned by external consultants Genco Limited.

The document was presented to businesses at the Hartlepool Economic Regeneration and Tourism Forum and councillors said it was vital for everyone to play their part in growing the town.

The strategy looks at three ‘masts’ which look to shape and improve the economy: Creative Hartlepool, Productive Hartlepool and Connected Hartlepool.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of regeneration services, said: “This is a document that belongs to businesses in the town and it’s for you to keep us to task so that we implement the three masts.

“Without the businesses in the town Hartlepool would die and disappear.

“One of the first things we said we need to do is keep our economic team and grow our economy and grow our businesses.

“One of the things we’re going to try and do over the next couple of years is work more closely with business to grow Hartlepool, grow the town, grow the economy and grow and grow the jobs.”

The strategy highlights some of the key assets for Hartlepool as The Northern School of Art and the town’s other colleges, The BIS, the nuclear power station, the Hartlepool Port and the Waterfront.

It also looks at the benefits from millions of pounds of funding secured in the town, including money from the Tees Valley Combined Authority on projects such as the Western Growth Corridor.

The strategy states it aims to help guide Hartlepool to job growth, housing growth, and a growth in the number of visitors to the town.

The strategy had previously been presented before the council regeneration services committee by Gen Con to gain reaction from councillors.

Councillors urged residents to get behind increasing growth and regeneration in Hartlepool in the coming years and backed the plan.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Coun Shane Moore said: “The reality is, we know what’s on our doorstep, the manufacturing process industry is here in the town, we have The Northern School of Art.

“It’s good for us to invest into those because you go down there and there’s people learning how to do everything from prop design, wallpaper and advert design.

“It’s those type of things which will generate more and more jobs for our local residents. It’s important for us to find our niche.

“If we can get them [the residents] to see the positives and what we have on offer here they will invest in themselves and in the town and stick around.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing from people that there’s nothing in this town for young people, so they get qualified and they go elsewhere, provide it here and they’ll stay.”

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service