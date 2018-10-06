See which Hartlepool takeaway has been nominated as one of the best in Britain

A Hartlepool takeaway is in the running for a top national award.

Chippizza at Belle Vue has been nominated as a finalist for the British Takeaway Awards 2018.

Shah Shabazi owner of Chippizza, on Belle Vue Way.

It is one of only five finalists from across the North East in line for the prestigious title.

The winner will be unveiled at a glamorous awards night at London’s upmarket Savoy Hotel next month.

The finalists were announced this week after customers across the UK voted for their favourite fast food takeaways.

Chippizza serves up pizzas, kebabs, parmos and fish n’ chips and is owned by Shahr Shabazi.

Shah said: “Voting was only open to customers.

“There is only ourselves from Hartlepool to be nominated out of 130 takeaways and only two from Teesside.

“When you consider in the North East there are 1,860 takeaways, being nominated among them, we must have done something right.

“It is down to all the hard work and long hours.

“It pays off and makes me feel proud as well.

“It is also due to all the hard work the staff have done in the shop looking after the customers and giving a quality service and consistency.

“I think we have ticked all the boxes otherwise people would not have voted for us.”

The winner of the competition in association with the online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat, will be announced at the final in London on November 12.

Comedian John Bishop and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott attended last year’s awards.

For being a nominated finalist, Chippizza has already won £1,000 and if they are crowned the best takeaway in Britain will bag another £5,000 and a trophy.

Shah added: “Apparently the final is a big party and celebrities are involved.

“This is the third year of the competition to recognise the best takeaways.”

There are also three judges’ awards that will be presented on the night for Best Chef, Best Delivery Driver, and Game Changer Award.

Among customer comments posted online for Chippizza are: “first order from here, will be ordering again, lovely pizza,” and “Best parmo I’ve ever had”.

Another said: “Best kebab stuffed garlic bread, unreal.”

The British Takeaway Awards is open to all takeaway restaurants in the UK with five or less branches.