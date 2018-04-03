The 21 most expensive streets to buy a house in the Hartlepool area

Today we reveal the most expensive streets to buy a house in the Hartlepool area.

House prices are rarely far from our minds in modern Britain: whether its first-time buyers struggling to get on the property ladder, or established homeowners concerned about the value of their property.

We’ve used Zoopla’s Zed index to find out where the most expensive properties are in Hartlepool.

The average price of a property in the town is £129,948 according to the property website – but there are 21 streets in the area where houses can fetch over £400,000 pounds.

Zoopla’s Zed-Index examines the average property value in a given area based on current estimates from its database.