The Hartlepool firm with a formula for a perfect Christmas boost

Big-hearted business bosses have given some cheer to a hospice – by buying gifts for patients.

The festive boost arrived at Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool, and it was all thanks to the caring team at town firm Exwold.

When Carol asked Exwold to make Christmas a little brighter by providing support for gifts we were delighted to help out. We wish all staff, carers and patients a Merry Christmas Kevin Martin

The Brenda Road-based company donated £500 which bought individual gifts for patients.

And it meant that patients living with life-limiting illnesses who access day services and those who are in the Inpatient Unit over the festive season each received a Christmas gift.

Carol Sennett is a corporate fundraiser at the hospice and told of her delight at the donation.

She said: “We are so grateful for the exceptional support we continuously receive from Exwold. Having worked with the company for a number of years, their generosity and warmth towards our hospice is evident.

“On behalf of everyone at Alice House, I would like to thank Kevin and his team and wish them all a happy Christmas.”

Exwold is a contract chemical processing company which formulates and processes speciality chemicals for multi-national chemical and agrochemical companies.

Its managing director Kevin Martin said: “Alice House Hospice provides a vital service throughout the year and the support given to patients and their families is admirable.

“When Carol asked Exwold to make Christmas a little brighter by providing support for gifts we were delighted to help out.”

The hospice, in Wells Avenue, offers specialist palliative care to adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Patients can be living with illnesses including Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

It costs £3.2 million to provide the current range of services, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 15% government funding.

The outstanding £2.7 million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

Anyone who wants more information on how to help can visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/get-involved/corporate or contact the Ccrporate fundraising team on 01429 855555.