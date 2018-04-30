The six Hartlepool businesses rated two stars or less for food hygiene standards

These six Hartlepool businesses have been given low food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

0 is the lowest rating - but luckily none of the premises in our town achieved this score in their latest inspection.

The premises featured in our picture gallery achieved either a 1 - the second lowest score, or a 2 out of five.

Their last inspection dates are noted.

Read more: Food outlets in Durham with poor food hygiene ratings

Each business is given a hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the local authority.

Inspection criteria includes how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cook, re-heated, cooled and stored, the cleanliness and other facilities and the structure of the building.

Related content: Hartlepool pubs are second best in England for food hygiene ratings

At the end of an inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0 to 5.

* The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850.