'They clearly had strong ambitions from the start': Hartlepool's Utility Alliance hailed as fantastic example of growing business

A Hartlepool-based energy consultancy has been hailed by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen as a 'fantastic example of a business going from strength to strength'.

On a visit to the Hartlepool office of Utility Alliance, Mayor Houchen spoke to directors Bob Moore, Darren Sutherland and Phill Moore to discover how the company has enjoyed rapid growth and learn about its exciting future plans.

Utility Alliance works with businesses of all sizes to save them time and money on their energy bills, as well as offering bespoke packages to assist with energy efficiency and management.

Set up in Hartlepool in February 2015 with just six members of staff, the company now employs more than 400 people in the town and across sites in Newcastle, Sheffield and Preston.

As well as supporting local apprentices, Utility Alliance has signed up to the TeesValleyCareers.com initiative. This aims to promote meaningful engagement between the region’s 100,000 young people and more than 1,000 local businesses to deliver high-quality careers education.

Mayor Houchen said: “Utility Alliance is a fantastic example of a Tees Valley business that is going from strength to strength. They started up here, and they clearly had strong ambitions from the start.

“It was great to be able to get a better insight of what Utility Alliance can do for business customers to lower their energy costs, as well as their plans to further grow the company.

"Our region is renowned the world over for our engineering skills, chemical processing and heavy industry, but we are also forging a reputation for technological innovation, and this is due to companies like Utility Alliance.”

Ian Willis, PR & Marketing Manager at Utility Alliance, said: “It is much appreciated that Ben took time out of his busy schedule to visit us, and it was good to see him taking an interest into how we operate as a business.

“The directors gave him an insight into how they have shaped the success of the business over the last four years, and it was interesting to hear of the potential of us working together on projects across the Tees Valley in the future.”