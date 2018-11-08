They’re part of the team which is searching for Hartlepool’s best!

An award-winning company has added its backing to this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Medical diagnostics specialist, Hart Biologicals, are proud to sponsor the Sporting Excellence category at this year’s event.

Every individual shortlisted is another reason to make us proud to be a Hartlepool company Hart Biologicals spokesman

The awards are dedicated to celebrating the successes of the town and a spokesman for the firm, based at the Rivergreen Business Centre at Queens Meadow, said: “Everyone at Hart Biologicals would like to say a massive congratulations to all of the award entrants.

“Every individual shortlisted is another reason to make us proud to be a Hartlepool company.”

Hart Biologicals has long been a backer of worthy causes and is no stranger to success itself. It is a former winner of the Hartlepool Business of the Year title.

The firm, which has set up in 2002 by Managing Director,Alby Pattison, has a long history of supporting local sport in the area from professional to grass roots teams, continuing the organisation’s dedication to the town as the company goes from strength to strength.

It is thanks to our sponsors that the awards are such a success.

Stagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are the backers in this year’s competition and we thank them all for their support.

The closing date has now passed for entries to the competition and the next stage is for the panel of judges to meet and come up with a competition shortlist.

It’s not going to be an easy task. They will scrutinise the entries in each of this year’s sections before choosing the best to progress to the next stage.

Once that process has been completed, it is on to the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield on Thursday, November 22.

That’s when we shall be revealing the winners in each of the hotly contested categories.

Watch out for continued coverage of the competition - including the details of the shortlist once it is chosen - in the days to come.