This is what time you think bars in Hartlepool should close

Almost 400 Mail readers have voted in an online poll to have their say on Hartlepool's nightlife.

And almost a third (29%) of those who took part in the vote deemed midnight to be the ideal time for the town's bars to close. The question came after extended opening hours for Popworld in Victoria Road were approved. The premises will now be permitted to serve alcohol and play music until 3am for a temporary period of one year.

We asked you, the Hartlepool Mail readers, to share your views on when bars in the town should closed, based on suggestions you made on our social media pages.



Out of 388 votes, 112 people picked midnight as their preferred closing time, with 2am close behind in second place with 85 votes.

Some argued that having sooner closing times would ensure the town was "booming" earlier in the evenings.

Others said that Popworld's previous closure time of 2am was "late enough".



Almost a third of you voted for midnight as the preferred closure time.

Here is what you had to say on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Chris Laybourn: "Hartlepool use to have a great 'night' life but was spoilt when they changed the closing hours (from 2am) .

"It used to be busy from 8pm too. Hartlepool was never going to be like holiday resorts in Europe where their nightclubs close at 4/5 am!"

Robert Moore: "Nothing good happens after two in the morning."

Leon Davison: "Take it back to the old days."

Related content: Tell us when you think Hartlepool bars should close as Popworld gets green light for 3am opening



Trevor Craddy: "I don't mind at all, I'm just so glad I don't live in the streets nearby. Maybe it'll be good for the taxi drivers."

Mick Sawdon: "I think Hartlepool nightlife has had its day to be honest. Back in my late teens early 20s, Church Street and Victoria Road (top end) was booming from 9pm now it gets busy after 12 and that's what they call busy, it's not what it once was."

Pamela Boagey: "Where do you think police can fit in with these hours?"