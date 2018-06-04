Travelodge to create 1,785 hotel jobs around the country this summer

Hotel chain Travelodge will create 1,785 jobs across the country this summer, ranging from managers to cleaners.

More than 1,100 positions are permanent roles which need to be filled immediately across the company's 546 UK hotels.

Travelodge has a dozen hotels around the North East, from Seaton Burn near Newcastle down to Hartlepool.

The chain is also opening five new hotels in London, Telford, Welwyn Garden City, Gainsborough and Redruth.

Permanent jobs include hotel managers, bar staff, house-keepers, cleaners and receptionists.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief operating officer said: "We are gearing up for a busy summer period which includes the opening of our new flagship hotel, London City Travelodge."