TV magician Pete Firman and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen to appear at Hartlepool Business Awards

The organisers of Hartlepool’s business awards have revealed their guest speaker for this year’s prestigious event.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is the guest of honour for the Hartlepool Business Awards finale, which is only two months away.

Awards co-ordinator and master of ceremonies Andrew Steel.

Another coup for the awards will see TV celebrity magician and comedian Pete Firman providing the entertainment.

But town firms need to get their entries in as soon as they can if want to stand a chance of winning.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, March 29 and companies are restricted to three entries only.

Then comes the big night itself. On Thursday, May 16, the town’s elite will gather to find out who has won the 11 titles on offer.

Awards co-ordinator Andrew Steel said: “Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has agreed to be the guest of honour this year and Pete Firman, TV celebrity magician and comedian will be the entertainment.

“Last year’s winners Seymour Civil Engineering are the main sponsor and I’m really pleased to announce Camerons Brewery will be sponsoring best Small Business Award, and EDF Energy have agreed to sponsor the Overall Business of the Year Award.

“Both businesses are significant employers within the town and it is fantastic to see them supporting the event by sponsoring these categories for the first time this year.”

The 2019 hopefuls will be bidding to follow in the footsteps of Seymour Civil Engineering which took the Overall Business of the Year title at the 2018 awards.

The Hartlepool Business Awards 2018 Business of the Year Award winners, Seymour Civil Engineering.

Other winners included Rob Collier who was Business Leader of the Year, JDM Earth as the Best Small Business, Orange Box Solutions as Most Promising New Business, and Families First North East which was chosen as the winner in the Hartlepool Mail-sponsored Community category.

To enter the business categories, visit http://hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application. To enter for the Business of the Year Award, visit http://hartlepoolbusinessforum.co.uk/application/business-of-the-year-entry-form.

Tickets for the awards night - which includes a three-course dinner - are £450 for a table of 10 or £45 each.

To reserve tickets, call (01429) 283802 or email Cheryl.Menzies@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.