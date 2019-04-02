What's the best place in Hartlepool for fish and chips? Vote for your favourite in Chip Shop of the Year 2019

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

Entries will be printed in this paper and online until April 13 , so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Closing date for votes is April 20, 2019. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The candidates

HML001 Swan Fisheries, 84 Wolviston Rd, Billingham.

HML002 Crispy Cod, 17 Windlestone Road, Billingham.

HML003 Verrills Fish Shop, High Street Romaine Park, Hartlepool.

HML004 Mariners, 39 Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool.

HML005 Westview Fish Shop, 10 Brus Corner, Hartlepool.

HML006 Youngs Fisheries, 32 The Front, Seaton Carew.

HML007 Mr Chips, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool.

HML008 Surfside Fish Bar, 3 Seaton Reach, Coronation Drive, Hartlepool.

HML009 Fosters Fish Grill, 70 Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

HML010 Gills Golden Takeaway, 9 Young Street, Hartlepool.

HML011 The Odd Cod, 12 Duke Street, Hartlepool.

HML012 Rileys Fish Bar, 93 Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery.

HML013 Archbold, 66 North Rd East, Wingate.

HML014 The Foundry Fish Bar, 2 Wingate Rd, Trimdon.

HML015 Trimdon Fisheries, Trimdon Station, Trimdon.

HML016 Fish Face, 36 The Front, Seaton Carew.

HML017 Elcho’s, Murray Street, Hartlepool.

HML018 Joanna’s Fish Bar, 183 York Road, Hartlepool.

HML019 Fish Inn, 67 Jutland Road, Hartlepool.

HML020 Mary Lambert, Villiers Street, Hartlepool.

HML021 The Almighty Cod, 77 The Front, Hartlepool.

HML022 Warren’s Fisheries, 72 Warren Road, Hartlepool.

HML023 King Oswy Fish Bar, King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool.

HML024 The Saxon, Easington Road, Hartlepool.

HML025 Fryday’s , Mill Lane, Billingham