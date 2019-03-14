Work on miniature golf course in Seaton Carew set to start within days

Work is due to start this month on a miniature golf course which will open in Seaton Carew by the summer.

Hartlepool Borough Council regeneration bosses provided an update on work going on in the area and the reaction to the £1.3million Seaton Carew regeneration scheme.

A leisure park featuring water jets and play equipment for children opened last summer as part of the project.

Work is due to start from a private investor on the creation of a new miniature golf course to open this summer, while work is also being completed on installing beach huts and CCTV.

Rob Smith, principal regeneration officer at the council, said: “We’ve been working on the £1.3million scheme for the past 12 months.

“There’s a couple of things we need to finish off.

“There’s still some CCTV to go in next to the play park, that should go in in a couple of weeks time and protect the play equipment installed and the investment on the front.

“There’s also a couple of private sector investments. The beach huts should be open for Easter, there was work on them last week and this week.

“Another private sector investment is the miniature golf course. Work should start on site on the week of the 25th and that will go through until the end of May and that should be open for the summer season.”

He added other work which has taken place as part of the project is the refurbishing of the clock tower and bus station and installation of artwork.

Overall he said the project has proved to be very popular since facilities opened last summer.

Mr Smith added: “What we’ve done, putting the play park on the front with play equipment and water jets, that’s been really well received and really busy most of the time.

“We’ve put in the Boy and Bicycle artwork at the Hartlepool Transport Interchange and the Waves artwork further along near Seaton Reach, which has been really popular and you see lots of people taking selfies there.”

He also added water jets which were broken last year were repaired and will be tested before the summer.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service