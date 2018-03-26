Cafe hosts adoption day in search for new homes for dogs in need

A canine cafe aimed to create some ‘puppy love’ when it hosted an adoption session to find happy homes for dogs Didi and Anna.

The Doggie Diner in Blackhall welcomed in customers to meet the pair as rehoming charity Stray Aid looks for owners to welcome them to their family.

Adrienne Dickson and Didi, who is looking for a new home.

Seven-year-old black Labrador Anna and six-year-old Shih Tzu Didi spent the day at the cafe.

The business, which has branches in Fulwell in Sunderland and Newton Hall in Durham, has worked to support Stay Aid since it launched.

Now the adoption day, led by cafe franchisee Sue Nelson, has been hailed such a success there are plans to repeat it at the other cafes.

Adrienne Dickson, who runs the company with fellow directors Amanda Wilkinson and Ian Campbell, said: “It really came about because we’ve always supported Stray Aid and its annual Christmas fairs and their fundraisers and then by happy coincidence, they opened a charity shop next to us in Blackhall.

“It’s not that easy to get to where its kennels are in Coxhoe, so we thought why not bring the dogs to us?

“The two they brought along were amazing and had a great time.

“Didi went around everybody and loved it and the Labrador wasn’t a pick of bother, they really were comfortable with it.

“Customers were bringing in their own dogs and they were fine with them.

Lee Henderson of Stary Aid and Anna.

“The reaction was unbelievable and people really supported it.

“People come in if they don’t have dogs of their own because they like being around them and they really enjoyed it too.”

Anna and Didi are approaching the time when they can be rehomed by Stray Aid.

Each dog it rescues have a month to be claimed before they can then be considered for adoption, with a host of checks made before they can be placed with a new family.

A couple of visitors to the session on Saturday expressed an interest in taking the dogs on.

Adrienne added: “We really have our fingers crossed.

“A man who has Labradors of his own came in and took a picture and said he knew someone he thought would be interested and there was a woman who would have taken the Shih Tzu then and there.”

More about the Doggie Diners can be found through their Facebook pages.

Details on Stray Aid can be found via https://www.strayaid.org.uk/.