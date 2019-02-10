Call centre firm hailed the best in the North East at annual awards ceremony

This year’s superheroes of the contact centre industry have been revealed at the 16th annual North East Contact Centre Awards.

Auxillis was the big winner at the glittering event, which brought together the cream of the crop from the region’s contact centre industry.

The Auxillis team after winning at the North East Contact Centre Awards.

The Peterlee-based firm scooped the overall “over 250-seats” Crowning Glory title.

The North East Contact Centre Awards, held at the Ramside Hall Hotel and organised by MAKE it Sunderland, which is delivered by Sunderland City Council, celebrated its 16th year with a superheroes-themed evening on Friday, February 8.

The prestigious, popular event attracted a full house from contact centres across the North East.

Durham-based Atom Bank won the overall award for the over 50, under 250-seats category, while BGL customer services took home the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award.

Leanne Chambers, client solutions director at greenbean, NRG, which was main sponsor for the awards said: “This event celebrates so many worthy winners across all sizes of contact centres, and highlights the individual contributions of their own superheroes, who make a huge contribution to the business and the community.

“We’re proud to sponsor the event, which is a refreshing, uplifting evening, and it’s fantastic to see how involved all the companies are in making the occasion a huge success.”

Alex Coxon, head judge said: “The North East is a superb showcase of the contract centre industry – housing some of the UK’s best. Our finalists demonstrated leading practices in a number of areas, making the judging of the categories a tough process. What is clear is that the region’s contact centres are getting better and better every year. All of our finalist should be incredibly proud of themselves.”

The awards were sponsored by greenbean by NRG, MAKE it Sunderland and Sunderland City Council, EC Outsourcing, Business Durham and Narrative Integrated Communications.

Winners of all categories are.

Contact Centre Adviser of the Year 2018:

Winner – Arun Malhotra, Sage (UK) Ltd

Highly Commended – Jonathan Gordon, Insure the Box

Multi Channel Adviser of the Year 2018:

Winner – Martyn Stokoe, BGL Customer Services

Highly Commended – Dean Alderson, Barclays

Sales Star 2018:

Winner – Amina Odukoya from Barclaycard

Highly Commended – Lynsey Heron, Sage (UK) Ltd

Customer Experience Champion 2018:

Winner – Laura Welch, Home Group

Highly Commended – Stuart Macpherson, Sage (UK) Ltd

Inspirational Leader 2018:

Winner – Michelle Mulligan from Sage (UK) Ltd

Highly Commended – Claire Braines - Barclays

People Development Heroes 2018:

Winner – The Organisational Development team at Insure the Box.

Highly Commended – Learning and Development Team, BGL Customer Services

Most Effective Implementation of Technology 2018

Winner: Operations Centre of Excellence –Northumbrian Water

Highly commended: Workforce Intelligence Project Team, AXA Insurance

Dream Team of the Year 2018:

Winner – The customer Service Team at Go North East

Highly Commended – Customer Services Change and Readiness Team, Sage (UK) Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Community 2018:

Winner – The MI Community Team at BGL customer services.

Best Outsourcing Partnership 2018

Winner: Firstsource and TSB.

North East Contact Centre of the Year 2018, over 50 and under 250 seats:

Winner – Atom Bank

Highly Commended – Home Group

North East Contact Centre of the Year 2018, over 250 seats:

Winner – Auxillis

Highly Commended – Sky Newcastle Service