Call out to help make Hartlepool Carnival a success

Organisers of Hartlepool Carnival are appealing for new faces to help make this year’s event another big success.

Planning has already started for this year which will once again see a giant funfair, and fun and games designed to boost community spirit, come to the Headland.

A colourful walking float.

Carnival Day with its popular and colourful parade takes place on Saturday, August 18.

Hartlepool Carnival Committee, made up of a small team of volunteers, have issued a plea for new members, anyone who can help with individual activities and financial support from local businesses.

A carnival spokesman said: “The committee is meeting again and eagerly organising this year’s events.

“Once again we are always looking for new committee people as we are only a small group and the events are getting bigger.

Revellers went bananas in last year's parade

“More input from other people would be welcome including volunteers on carnival day and the fortnight leading up to it.

“We would also be grateful for any financial support from any local businesses or companies.

“We are also thankful to people who have supported us up to now for their continued support.”

The committee is also encouraging businesses and groups to enter more floats in the parade and can provide support with the insurance.

Peter Sutheran who brings a lot of colour to Lumley Square every year with his works of art.

They are also looking for jazz bands to take part.

Murphy’s Giant Funfair will again be opened by the Mayor of Hartlepool at 2pm on Thursday, August 2, when the Hartlepool Hawks cheerleading academy will put on a show-stopping display of their skills.

Other activities confirmed so far include a Sandcastle Event on Monday, August 6, for children aged four to 13; Family Treasure Dig on Tuesday, August 7; Children’s Talent Competition on Wednesday, August 8, at Headland Social Club; and Prince and Princess Competition on Thursday, August 9, at The Victoria Arms for children aged 11-16.

Judging of the Best Dressed House, Business and Garden competition will take place on Friday, August 10.

Anyone wishing to join or help the committee is welcome to go along to their weekly meetings on a Tuesday at 6pm in the pilot room of the Borough Hall.

For more details see the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page or email: hartlepoolcarnival@hotmail.co.uk