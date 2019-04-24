Call to Hartlepool workers to swap solo car use for a week

Workers from across the Tees Valley have signed up to a travel challenge.

Sustainable travel organisation Let’s Go Tees Valley is encouraging people to get on board for its Commuter Challenge this May.

It urges people to ditch travelling on their own by car in favour of something that is better for their health and the environment.

The week-long challenge will run from the May 13 to 19 and see commuters switch some or all of their single-occupancy car journeys to walking, cycling, using public transport or car sharing for the chance to win prizes.

In Hartlepool the initiative is supported by the Hartlepool Borough Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub.

Tony Davison, the council’s Sustainable Travel Officer, who co-ordinates the work of the hub, said: “This challenge is open to everyone and we’d hope that commuters will rise to the challenge and take part.

“We want to reduce single occupancy car journeys as less cars means less congestion and less pollution.

“If you choose to walk or cycle you’ll also reap considerable health benefits.

“To help you on your way the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub is here to help locally.

“We can advise on car share and public transport, cycle training and alternative options if you need transport during your work day.

“And of course by taking part in the challenge you could win fantastic prizes.”

The challenge is being run to tie in with National Walking Month.

People who sign up by midnight on Tuesday, April 30, could also win cinema tickets as an early bird prize.

Georgina Burke, of Let’s Go Tees Valley, added: “Changing the way we travel from our usual car ride in favour of active travel modes can have a significant impact on our health, waistlines and wallets, as well as reducing congestion and improving air quality.

“We’re challenging Tees Valley commuters to stop and think before grabbing their car keys for local journeys.

“Nearly half of all of car journeys are under two miles and these short trips have a huge impact on local congestion and pollution.”

Currently, around two thirds of cars have just one person in them, with travel to and from work being the main reason for use.

Let’s Go Tees Valley is delivered by the local authorities for Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-On-Tees.

For more details about the challenge and to register visit www.letsgoteesvalley.co.uk