Campaign to support Alice House hospice in Hartlepool is a real Blast

A Hartlepool firm is calling on businesses to help boost the town’s Alice House hospice.

Blast Digital, which is one of the hospice’s corporate partners, has designed and produced a new brochure for the charity as part of a drive to recruit more businesses to the scheme.

The new corporate support brochure will be circulated among current and prospective partners and patrons of Alice House.

Blast designed and created the full-colour, 20-page booklet free of charge, with an initial run of 1,000 copies, as part of its commitment to supporting patient care.

The brochure was also sponsored by hospice patrons Wynyard Park, who took a two page feature.

The new brochure contains information on the different and mutually beneficial ways in which companies can support the charity, as well as providing information on hospice services, funding and case studies of existing supporters.

Blast Digital’s Jamie Arthur said: “Alice House Hospice is something that we are particularly fond of as we know first-hand the hard work and dedication that goes into giving people the support they need at the most difficult of times.

“We would encourage all businesses to express generosity in any form to this fantastic charity.

“We also feel that it is incredibly important for businesses to stick together in Hartlepool - we seem to attract more overseas work than we do from Hartlepool businesses and I’m sure lots of other local companies are the same.

“Let’s communicate, share work and make Hartlepool a prosperous and desirable place to live, work and enjoy. Being part of the Alice House Hospice Corporate campaign can help us all achieve this.”

Hospice staff hope the brochure will lead to some positive relationships with new business partners.

Fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “We are excited about this new project and have never had resources of such high quality before.

“We’ll be proud to share our new brochure with the area’s business community and would be delighted to speak to anyone wishing to explore the possibility of helping local patients who are approaching the end of their lives.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Blast who have been tremendously supportive and helpful throughout the process, enabling us to get the year off to a great start with the brochure.

“Further thanks go to Wynyard Park for their ongoing warmth and support. We are also hoping to host an official launch event for the brochure, so watch this space.”

Any business wishing to request a copy of the brochure can contact Greg on 01429 855529 or ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk, or download a copy from www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/get-involved/corporate