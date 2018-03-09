Campaigners fight to give seafront land protected status after crazy golf course wins planning permission

Residents in Seaton Carew plan to mount a bid to protect green space on the seafront from further development after a crazy golf course was given the go ahead.

A ten-hole course, which will be surrounded by a 6ft mesh fence, was granted planning permission on a plot of land at The Cliff.

Residents said the crazy golf course should be behind the clock tower.

Now residents plan to apply for the remaining open green space on the promenade to be granted village green status to prevent any future development.

Residents supported the idea of a crazy golf course but said it was in the wrong location and should be in the commercial area of The Front.

Craig Hughes, who has been involved in efforts to fight the application, said they fear the rest of the green space on the promenade could be developed as a result of the decision.

He said: “I’m massively disappointed that considerable valid points were ignored and overlooked.

“Unfortunately the council seem to think they don’t have to pay attention to residents concerns and that they know better than people who live here.

“Seaton Carew’s primary asset is its open spaces and promenade.”

Councillor Kevin Cranney chair of the council’s regeneration committee said consultation had identified a need for more family attractions.

He said: “This will attract families and broaden the visitor offer thereby supporting businesses and strengthen Seaton Carew as a destination.

“It’s about opening up the whole seafront right along the promenade.”

Mr Hughes added: “One of our concerns that this will set a precedent for the entire length of the promenade appears to have been proved to be correct.

“The next stage is to get greater support to apply for village green status.

“Our assets are now firmly on the cards for development as commercial zone.

“We intend to stop them from doing that.”

Solicitor Andrew Moss acting on behalf of the residents urged the planning committee to refuse the application saying it was contrary to the council’s policies for protecting green spaces and also its Seaton masterplan.

Councillor Ray Martin-Wells said the golf course would occupy only a small part of the seafront and believed the benefits outweighed any negative impact.

The course will be provided by Loftman Leisure.