Can Hartlepool’s Harry win Spectacle Wearer of the Year?

A Hartlepool man is in the running to win £10,000 if he is crowned the Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Harry Cole has been revealed as one of the regional finalists in this year’s Specsavers awards after his wife signed him up for the competition.

Harry Cole with retail director of Specsavers Hartlepool, Ian Walker

The 70-year-old was up against thousands of proud glasses wearers and if he makes it to the next stage he will be heading to a glitzy award ceremony in London.

“It is an honour to get to this stage, my wife nominated me and I never thought anything would come of it, but the phone call was a lovely surprise,” said Harry.

“I happen to have a rather large collection of glasses as I tend to change my glasses depending on my outfit or how I feel that day.

“It’s become a little addiction, whenever I’m on holiday, I just need to buy another pair.”

Harry could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Love Island’s Alex Miller.

Ian Walker, retail director of Specsavers Hartlepool, said: “We are really rooting for Harry, and it would be lovely to have a winner from Hartlepool.

“He has a serious collection of glasses which is incredible, he is very passionate and I think he is a worthy winner! We wish him all the best.”

Harry has already received a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

While visiting the Hartlepool store, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Harry was able to try Specsavers’ innovative Framestyler technology to help choose a new pair of specs, ahead of the next round of judging.

Harry will now compete with other finalists in the region.

The awards were launched by Steps star Claire Richards earlier this year. If he triumphs in his age category, Harry will meet Claire and rub shoulders with many other celebs at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue in October.

There are five age categories – 16-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-59 and over 60, plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

All age category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.