An appeal has been launched to find the family of a man who died in Hartlepool this week.

The Teesside Coroner's Office is appealing to trace the relatives of 63-year-old Brian Walker who sadly passed away at a property on West View Road in Hartlepool on Monday, November 5.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any relatives please contact Teesside Coroners Service on 01642 729350.