Can you help find missing Hartlepool woman Abbey Fletcher who police describe as 'extremely vulnerable'

Police have appealed for information to help trace a missing Hartlepool woman.

Hartlepool Police are urgently appealing for information to trace 21-year-old Abbey Fletcher, who was last seen in the Ivy Grove area of Hartlepool yesterday, Wednesday, January 23, at 5pm.

Police say Abbey is extremely vulnerable and is described as being a white female, 5ft 2in-tall with dark brown hair with red highlights.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black coat with fur lining around the hood and black trainers with white detailing.

Anyone who may have seen Abbey or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number SE19013221.