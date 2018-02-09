Can you help find missing Stuart?

Police have made an urgent appeal for help in tracing a vulnerable man missing from Hartlepool.

Stuart Hare, 44, left Stranton Cemetery at around 10.50am today and was believed to be making his way to Hartlepool station, but is not believed to have boarded a train.

Stuart was wearing a distinctive red and white jacket, though he may have a change of clothing with him. He is a white male, of average build with a scar on the back of his head.

Anyone who has seen Stuart is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.