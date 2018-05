An appeal has been launched to identify the family of a man who has died in Hartlepool.

The office of the Teesside coroner has launched an appeal to trace the relatives of John Pollard, 62.

Mr Pollard passed away at a property in Cameron Road in Hartlepool on Sunday, May 20.

Officers say there are so suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any relatives should contact the coroner’s officer on 01642 729350.