Can you help? Police launch search for missing 14-year-old boy

Officers have begun a search for a missing teenage boy who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Fourteen-year-old Sam Harris was last seen in Billingham at 2.30pm yesterday.

Cleveland Police launched an appeal today, and urged members of the public to get in touch via 101 if they have any information.

Sam was last seen wearing jeans or joggers with a sweatshirt. He carried a camouflage rucksack.

A message posted on Cleveland Police's social media said: "Please help us find missing Sam Harris.

"The 14-year-old was last seen in Billingham yesterday at 2.30pm.

"Possibly wearing jeans/joggers with a sweat shirt and camouflage rucksack. Can 101 if you see him."