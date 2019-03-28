Can you help police locate missing girl who officers believe could be in Hartlepool?

Police appeal for information after a teenage girl went missing from home and could be in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information about Faith Wilks, 15, who is missing from home in Stockton.

Faith was last seen at around 9.30am on Monday, March 25, in the Stockton town centre area.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in-tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair which she often wears in a ponytail.

Faith was last seen wearing light blue jeans, white trainers, a blue striped top and a burgundy puffa jacket with fur around the hood.

Police say it is possible that Faith is in the Hartlepool area.

Anyone who has seen Faith or anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.