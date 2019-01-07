Can you help? Police release CCTV images after Hartlepool shop robbery

Police have relased CCTV images of two men after a Hartlepool convenience store was robbed

Officers would like to speak to the men in the images, as they may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Police at the scene

A McColls store in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was robbed at around 7.50pm on Thursday, December 13.

Two suspects left the store with a large amount of cash in the direction of Colenso Street, towards Burn Valley Park.

The first suspect is described as a white male, of average height and build and possibly aged in his early twenties.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black woolly hat underneath, a dark blue scarf, grey tracksuit bottoms, light coloured trainers and fingerless gloves.

Do you recognise this man?

The second suspect is described as a white male, also possibly aged in his early twenties, a light green jacket of average height and build.

Anyone who may know the identities of the men or anyone who may have further information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable David Green from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 227187.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.