Cancer battler Tommy set to meet wrestling hero thanks to Mail

The last wish of a huge wrestling fan who is fighting terminal cancer is set to come true after the Mail stepped in to help him to meet his hero.

Town charity Miles for Men launched a social media campaign for Tommy Fletcher, 49, from Hartlepool, to meet WWE star Daniel Bryan when the Smack Down tour comes to Newcastle's Metro Arena on Thursday.

Daniel Bryan

The charity had already bought tickets for Tommy to go to the show and urged supporters to Tweet #wwefortommy to show their support and bring his wish to the attention of his hero.

Tommy is now due to meed his idol after the Mail contacted the organisers of the event.

He is due to meet Daniel - famous for his cry of 'yes, yes, yes' on entering the ring - at a VIP meet and greet before the show.

An ecstatic Tommy said: "I can't put it into words. I'm going to meet one of my idols.

Tommy and wife Jacky

"It doesn't matter what happens on the day I'm going to enjoy it.

"I can't wait."

Stephen Picton of Miles for Men joked Tommy looked happier than when he married wife Jacky last year when he told him the news.

He added: "He is over the moon. I've never seen anyone smile as much.

"The Hartlepool Mail has pulled out all the stops this time, it has been amazing.

"I have been sharing the story with every single wrestler and promoter. The feedback since the story has been nothing short of a miracle.

"I have had the local TV and other media organisations ringing me and it is all because of what the Hartlepool Mail started off.

"We have had people all across the town all weekend doing videos saying 'yes, yes, yes' with the hashtag wwefortommy."

It is not the first time that Miles for Men has helped Tommy.

In December, the charity stepped in to help pay for him to marry his longtime sweetheart Jacky Wilkinson.

The couple had been together for 25 years but had never managed to get the money together.

Tommy was recently admitted Alice House Hospice after the devastating news that treatment for stomach and bowel cancer was not working.

He has been a fan of wrestling ever since he was a child.

Tommy will also take along a replica of an Intercontinental championship belt on Thursday given to him by a local wellwisher