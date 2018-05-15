Cancer charity’s £108,000 boost for hospital chemotherapy ward

A music fundraising charity has now given just short of £300,000 to worthy causes which help people with cancer.

Music v Cancer’s Weekender as the charity presented a £108,000 cheque to the Chemotherapy Ward at the University Hospital of North Tees to pay for a full refurbishment of the facility.

The total now raised by the charity stands at £299,000 since its first event in October 2010.

The latest show saw the crowd wowed by the talents of JJ Rosa, Sonny, Dawson, The Dunwells, The PeteBox and Adam Taylor as they took the stage for the two-night music extravaganza, raising money to buy valuable equipment and resources for the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

A record total of £62,851 was raised over the two music-filled nights at Hartlepool’s Grand Hotel and to kick off proceedings a donation of £54,000 was presented by the North Tees Chemotherapy Trust Fund, based upon a fund-matching initiative, negotiated by Music v Cancer.

Tony Larkin, founder of Music v Cancer, said: “It’s been another absolutely brilliant weekender and I am so grateful to the people, the artists and the companies who come back to support us time and time again. We have plans for the money to go towards making further improvements within the North Tees and Hartlepool Trust so watch this space.”

Rachel Blackmore, operational manager at the hospital, said: “Funds raised will enhance the environment for patients and staff with the provision of separate treatment areas and a designated reception area.”

To learn more at: http://www.musicvcancer.com