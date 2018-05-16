Cannabis farm uncovered at Hartlepool home

Police in Hartlepool have uncovered a small cannabis farm in a house in the town.

Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team today recovered the drugs from a residential property in the Victoria Ward area of the town whilst on arrest enquiries.

A spokesman said: "Information received from members of the public can play an important part in these operations.

"If you suspect suspicious activity in your area, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously or police on the non-emergency number of 101."