Car crashes into barriers on busy Hartlepool road

A car has crashed into barriers on a busy Hartlepool road.
Cleveland Police were called to York Road in the town around 2pm after a Vauxhall Astra crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy.
A spokeswoman for the force said the occupants of the car are now out of the vehicle but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
A spokeswoman said: "We received a report at 2pm that a Vauxhall Astra has crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy on York Road."
Police remain on scene.
More details to follow.