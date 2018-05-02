Car crashes into barriers on busy Hartlepool road

A car has crashed into barriers on a busy Hartlepool road.

Cleveland Police were called to York Road in the town around 2pm after a Vauxhall Astra crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy.

A spokeswoman for the force said the occupants of the car are now out of the vehicle but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report at 2pm that a Vauxhall Astra has crashed into the barriers outside of a pharmacy on York Road."

Police remain on scene.

More details to follow.