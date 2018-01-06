Car dealership donates car to Bradley Lowery charity

A generous firm is helping sick children by donating a car to Bradley Lowery’s charity.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in memory of the six-year-old Blackhall youngster who sadly lost his battle with neuroblastoma, is delighted with its new set of wheels.

Bristol Street Motors Hartlepool Ford decided to donate the car so the foundation can continue helping other seriously ill children across the country.

The car will be used by members of the foundation to travel across the country to meet up with the youngsters it is supporting, who have a vast range of special needs.

Bradley’s mum, Gemma Lowery, said: “We are very grateful to Bristol Street Motors for its continued support.

“The car will be incredibly useful as the foundation’s work to help children suffering from serious illnesses takes us all over the country.

“The dealership’s fund and awareness raising is also very helpful. Any and all support we receive is put towards helping sick youngsters and their families.”

As well as donating the car, the Brenda Road dealership is supporting the foundation in a number of other ways.

It is planning a variety of fundraising events to raise money to support the foundation’s work over the coming months.

The foundation works to support children who are suffering from rare and life-threatening illnesses, and their families, using money raised by members of the public during and after Bradley’s illness.

Bradley stole the hearts of the nation with his smile and courage during his long battle with cancer and his family are keeping his legacy going by helping other children.

Christopher Stewart, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Ford Hartlepool, said: “We are proud to be able to support the Bradley Lowery Foundation and help it to reach more youngsters with illnesses.

“I hope the car will be put to good use as Bradley’s foundation continues with its excellent work helping youngsters to battle their illnesses.

“Colleagues at the dealership are looking forward to hosting fundraising activities to help the foundation.”