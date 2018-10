A car was destroyed in a garage fire in Hartlepool.

Crews from Hartlepool and Headland community fire stations were called to Park Square, off Hart Lane, just before 7pm on Friday.

Cleveland Fire say an Audi A4 vehicle suffered 100% damage in the fire while the garage was less seriously damaged.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and water to put out the fire by 8.12pm.

The brigade has not indicated how the fire started.