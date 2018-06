A driver had a lucky escape after the car they were travelling in hit a concrete barrier and smashed through a fence.

The incident happened on the southbound side of the A19 at Elwick.

The car which went off the A19.

The car left the road to the nearside, narrowly missing a lampoost, according to Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit.

It then clipped a concrete barrier ramp and hit verge and fencing.

Miraculously, the driver was not injured in the smash.

The crash took place in the early hours of Monday.