Care home recreates village shop, seaside and ‘moving’ train to help residents with dementia

Residents of a care home can really take a trip down memory lane thanks to a variety of innovative features.

Wynyard Woods at Wynyard has created a new Dementia Floor which features lifelike shops, a post office and even a train carriage with the world rattling by through the window.

The seaside mural at Wynyard Woods care home.

The home, part of the Anchor group, has created a 3D interactive village inside the home with the help of dementia care product innovators Find Memory Care.

It includes a village store, Wynyard Woollen clothes shop, a post office, a cafe and a garden scene with sounds of the outdoors, garden benches and flowers.

A replica train carriage with interactive moving landscapes through a computerised window has proved popular with residents.

It is all part of efforts to provide residents with more opportunities to socialise and interact with others.

Other additions include a seaside scene with a Punch and Judy booth and colourful mural to help spark memories of happy family holidays in years gone by.

Kath Sargent, manager at Wynyard Woods, said: “The new areas have been brought to life with the help of Find Memory Care to ensure best practices in dementia care are reflected.

“Since the introduction of the murals and 3D shops, the home has seen many more residents opting to sit in the additional areas.

“Our murals have a significant purpose and offer many benefits that both our residents and their families can enjoy.”

The exciting project uses some of the latest design innovations, specifically designed lighting and working windows which residents can open to access items behind them.

It was made possible by funding that Hartlepool Borough Council received through a government grant the Improved Better Care Fund (iBCF).

Studies of care setting environments have shown that murals, when used correctly, can help to reduce the stress of people living with dementia.

Wynyard Woods is holding an open day when people can learn more about the innovative additions and the home itself on Thursday, March 7, between 9.30am–4.30pm.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to call manager Kath on (01704) 646980.