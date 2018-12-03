Care home residents say cheers as they get their own pub

Residents of a care home who fancy a tipple do not need to venture far after the opening of their own pub.

Field View care home in Blackhall Colliery toasted the creation of the new pub while also celebrating St Andrew’s Day.

Field View Care Home opens its new bar, The Field View Arms.'Residents from left Stan Spowart and Jim Brown with deputy manager Karen Collins

Residents, staff and families joined in the party atmosphere and enjoyed sampling whisky and shortbread to celebrate the opening of the new bar and mark the Scottish saint’s day.

The bar has its own pub sign, optics and pub memorabilia to add to the nostalgic feel, as well as comfortable seating and a children’s play area to encourage visiting families to make the most of the new social space at the home.

Nearby pubs kindly donated nostalgic paraphernalia to give the bar it’s authentic feel.

The home’s activities coordinator Janice Hardy plans to use the bar for themed activities and events such as pub quizzes and pie and peas nights.

Home manager Michelle Howarth said: “Our coffee shop is very popular with residents and families so we thought that the addition of a bar would be perfect for creating another cosy and welcoming space for them to socialise.

“Many of our residents enjoyed socialising in local pubs so this allows them to enjoy a night out at the bar in the comfort of their own home.

“We’ve had so many compliments on the bar and everyone has enjoyed our St Andrew’s day themed opening.

“The party was a great way to get everyone socialising and having fun, it felt like a real family get-together and we hope to host similar bar nights regularly from now on.”

Field View, which is part of Countrywide Care Homes, also has a hair room, coffee shop and vintage sweet shop.

It provides care for 36 residents who require residential or dementia care.

Earlier this year the home in Hesleden Road brought out the bunting for a Royal Community Tea Party in honour of The Queen’s birthday and welcomed in the wider community for National Care Home Open Day.