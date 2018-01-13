Care home sets up its own gym to help residents and guest keep fit

A care home has made moves to help its residents and guests step up to the New Year fitness challenge.

People who live and visit Yohden Care Complex in Blackhall Colliery can take advantage of their own private gym with the launch of an on-site fitness suite.

Sports Therapist Kevin Spanton helping Richard Watts, one of the residents at the Yohden Care Complex, Heselden Road. Blackhall to keep fit in their new gym.

The kit was unveiled at a celebration event, where they were invited to try out the equipment, as well as the first physiotherapy class, which will feature in the regular classes hosted at the home.

Bosses of the venue have designed a programme based on varied needs of those joining in the sessions, which are open to younger adults with physical disabilities as well as the elderly.

The facilities were set up after the centre’s leaders looked into how physical activity can help people live longer and offer a range of health benefits, including mental wellbeing, better sleep, increased self confidence and a boost to brain function to prevent memory loss.

Care manager Maxine Lee said: “We are delighted to have opened the gym at Yohden Care Complex. “The idea originated from a relatives and resident meeting where suggestions were put forward for an unused room to be converted into a gym.

“Some of our residents have mental or physical disabilities that make them unable to attend a local gym in the community so the area created has allowed residents to exercise within the safety of the home.

“We have arranged for a fitness instructor to come in once a week to carry out fitness classes with a view to holding more regular classes if they prove popular with residents.”

Yohden Care Complex is operated by UK care group Countrywide Care Homes, provides residential, nursing and dementia care for the elderly, as well as specialist care for adults with physical and learning disabilities.