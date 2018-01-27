Career ideas take root as students meet experts

A day packed with activities gave students an insight of what careers could await them in the world of work.

High Tunstall College of Science held its annual careers event this week, focusing on jobs where science, engineering and maths (STEM) can be put into practice.

High Tunstall College students got the chance to help with experiments during the day.

The college welcomed 45 companies, colleges and universities from those industries, with more than 100 workers helping to support the day.

The event was open to years 9, 10 and 11 and helped them gather together ideas about how they could put their skills and knowledge into particular careers.

Students and Parents were able to ask questions and in some instances tried out equipment.

More than 200 people attended, with an invitation also extended to other schools from the town.

Postgraduate students from Durham University attended and worked with the students as they carried out some scientific experiments.

Hartlepool College of Further Education attended and took along a flight simulator, driving simulator and welding simulator, with the college’s bosses saying they were a great hit with students.

NETA Training Group, which provides a technical training service to the local engineering, offshore and petrochemical industries, attended with their virtual reality headset so allow

students to see what it is like in their training establishment.

The event gave students at High Tunstall College a chance to try out new technology.

Sue Willis, from Job Centre Plus, said: “On the evening I received more than 40 inquiries.

“With 2018 being announced by the Government as The Year of Engineering, it is fantastic that High Tunstall is leading the way in Hartlepool.”

The event was the second annual STEM careers event the college has organised since it achieved their STEM assured status in 2016.

It was also the first 11 to 16 school in the UK to gain the STEM Assured Award.