Career-switch teacher is encouraging others to join the profession

An East Durham teacher is urging others thinking of a career change to set their sights on the classroom.

Ashley Kell, a former retail worker, took the decision to leave her career in 2015 and is now a design and technology teacher at Shotton Hall Academy.

She is now supporting the national Get Into Teaching campaign, by recommending other people in the North East consider making the switch.

Ashley, said: “I’d always been intrigued by teaching and imagined it to be a very rewarding career.

“After seven years in the retail sector working my way from a sales assistant to a visual associate, I was quite bored of going to work to do the same thing every day and needed something which would excite me and give something back.

“The idea of switching my profession was nerve-wracking, but it felt the right thing to do.

“I did my research, applied for the training, and haven’t looked back since.

“Teaching at my school really makes me proud and brings daily rewards.

“I definitely made the right decision to change my career and would advise any other professionals who might be considering it to take the time to think about teaching this new year.”

January is always a peak month for career changers contemplating teaching in the region.

Get Into Teaching is offering a package of support to help bridge the gap between candidates in the North East considering teaching as one of their resolutions, and actually registering their interest and applying.

This includes a series of events, opportunities to get some classroom experience and tailored advice from teaching experts to help people through the application process.

Roger Pope, a spokesman for the Get Into Teaching, said: “We know some career changers in the the North East take the plunge in January by deciding to take their skills into the classroom.

“We are running a series of events throughout the spring term where people can find out about life in the classroom, the progression opportunities, competitive salaries and bursaries to help financially whilst you train.”

Applications to start teacher training in September 2018 are now open. For tailored advice and information about a career in teaching visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.