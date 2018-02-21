Careers event helps Hartlepool youngsters to make the best choices for their future

Young people with special educational needs were inspired to think about life after school at a careers fair which is growing by the year.

Catcote Academy held its annual Choices careers event when almost 30 local employers, colleges, training providers, and voluntary and community sector organisations showcased what they have to offer and how they can help students achieve their full potential.

Student Dylan Wilmot and Tony Shilson

Jackie McGarry, Catcote Academy’s career and employment coordinator, said: “The students are so passionate and just want to be given the chance to prove themselves.

“We will do all that we can to give them that chance.

“We are trying to improve employer engagement and break down barriers and perceptions they may have about employing people with special educational needs.”

Students also learned about the variety of vocational opportunities available at Catcote Academy, its Sixth Form and new post 19 Learning and Skills Centre.

Students talk to town employers at the careers event.

The academy also promoted its Steps supported internship programme for people aged 16-24.

Employment training manager Amanda Metcalf said of the event: “When we started about eight or nine years ago we had four or five providers, now we are bursting at the seems.”

Any employers keen to work with the academy can call (01429) 264036.