Caring Hartlepool girl Emily has hair cut to help young cancer sufferers

A Hartlepool schoolgirl took the plunge and had 10 inches cut off her hair for charity.

Six-year-old Emily Atkinson’s hair was so long she could sit on it.

Excited youngster, Emily Atkinson, takes a last look at her long hair, held up by her mum, Vicky.

But, a pupil at Holy Trinity CE Primary School in Seaton Carew, Emily decided she wanted to have her hair cut and donated to The Little Princess Trust to help other youngsters.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

As well as donating a huge chunk of the hair to make the wigs, little Emily, who lives in Thorpe Thewles, also managed to raise £430 for the charity.

Her proud grandmother, Linda Atkinson, who lives in Seaton Carew, said Emily was every excited at the prospect of having her long hair chopped.

Her hair was very, very long, she could sit on it Linda Atkinson

And, the Wash House Hair Salon in Billingham was happy to cut and style Emily’s hair for free as it was for such a good cause.

Linda, 61, said: “She must have read about the charity or seen something about it, because she just came downstairs and asked her mam if she could have her hair cut for sick children who needed it.

“Her hair was very, very long, she could sit on it and I think it was probably getting on her nerves a bit.

“Before she went to the salon she was really looking forward to having it cut off.

Little Emily Atkinson in the hot seat with her hairdresser.

“She still has quite long hair now it has been cut, but she loves it the way it is now.”

Linda said she is really proud of Emily for wanting to help the charity and for all the money she raised through sponsorship.

She said: “I think it was a lovely thing for her to do, a really nice gesture.”