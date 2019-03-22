Caring kids Scarlett and Benjamin are appealing for your help for Hartlepool Foodbank this Easter

Two caring Hartlepool youngsters are trying to make a difference for other children – and they are hoping people will help.

Seaton Carew youngster Scarlett Mason was so concerned that children whose families use the Hartlepool Foodbank might not get an Easter egg this year that she decided to step in.

Scarlett Mason came up with the idea for the Easter egg appeal.

She called on her friend Benjamin Cooper to help and they have launched their own Easter egg appeal.

The nine-year-olds, who both go to Holy Trinity Primary School in Seaton Carew, each donated £6 from money they had received for their recent birthdays to get the ball rolling.

And now they are asking other people to get involved by donating an egg to the cause in the hope of getting one for every child whose parents use the Hartlepool Foodbank.

Scarlett came up with the idea after Benjamin did similar appeals for advent calendars over the last two Christmases.

He was delighted that people stepped in with hundreds of chocolate calendars going to youngsters across the Hartlepool and Teesside area.

Scarlett said: “I know a lot of the children whose parents use the food bank don’t have very much and they might not get anything for Easter.

“It is a time when we are thinking about others and it would be good if all of them could have an Easter egg so they don’t feel left out.”

Ben added: “People were so generous over the advent calendars and seemed to be really happy to help.

“I was pleased when Scarlett asked me to help her with this and I hope people will help again as it will make a difference.”

Scarlett created a poster which has been put up in some shops and restaurants.

And after their appeal was put on Facebook the pair were delighted to get a call from the Nationwide Building Society in Hartlepool which has agreed to act as a collection point.

Anyone who would like to donate an egg can drop it in at its York Road branch.

Alternatively contact Elaine Cooper on 07554 437914 or you can email her at elainecooper1965@yahoo.com or Fiona Hardie at fiona@hardiemason.uk and they will arrange collection.