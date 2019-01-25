Carriageway fully reopened following five-vehicle crash on A19 near Sunderland

A five-vehicle crash which caused major delays on the A19 this morning has been cleared.

The five-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near the A183 Chester Road blocked part of the carriageway this morning.

The road has now been cleared and fully reopened but residual traffic queues remain in the area.

Dumped tyres also caused hold-ups for drivers diverting from the A19 smash this morning.

A spokesman for Highways England said earlier this morning: "A19 Northbound just prior to the junction with the A183.

"Lane 2 is currently closed due to a collision. Reports of 30 minute delays on approach to the area.

Traffic is moving again on the A19.

"Police and Incident Support are on scene and dealing"

Highways England say the road is now fully open.