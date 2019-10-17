Catcote Road re-opened after collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police were at the scene of a collision on Catcote Road and were forced to close the road.

By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 18:10 pm
Police closed off the road.

Police were sent to the scene on Thursday, October 17 at around 5pm.

The road was re-opened at around 6pm and police have confirmed the collision involved a pedestrian and a car.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Thank you to motorists for their co-operation and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

More information to follow.