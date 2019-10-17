Catcote Road re-opened after collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police were at the scene of a collision on Catcote Road and were forced to close the road.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 18:10 pm
Police were sent to the scene on Thursday, October 17 at around 5pm.
The road was re-opened at around 6pm and police have confirmed the collision involved a pedestrian and a car.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Thank you to motorists for their co-operation and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”
More information to follow.