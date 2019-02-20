CCTV appeal following large disturbance outside McDonald's

A CCTV appeal has been issued following a large disturbance involving a number of adults and youths outside a McDonald's in Peterlee.

Officers were called to reports of a large disturbance outside McDonald's, Castle Dene Shopping Centre, in Surtees Road, at 8.40pm last night.

Police are tying to identify this male

No one was injured during the incident.

Now Peterlee Police have issued a CCTV image of a male they would like to identify following the incident.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The incident happened at around 8.40pm last night outside of McDonald’s.

"A number of adults and youths were involved in the incident, none sustained any injuries.

McDonald's in Peterlee. Picture by Google.

"Inquires are ongoing."

Anyone who recognises the male in the photograph should call 101 uoting incident DHM-19022019-394. Or alternatively email PC Day on matthew.day@durham.pnn.police.uk.