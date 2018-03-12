Centenarian credits not drinking, no smoking and keeping busy for reaching 100

A centenarian who credits his long life to no drinking, smoking and keeping busy has celebrated his 100th birthday with a French-themed lunch.

French ex-pat Adrian Chambrin marked his big day surrounded by family and friends, residents and staff at Hartlepool’s Sheraton Court Care Home on Saturday

The father and grandfather-of-two grew up on a farm in Brittany with his four siblings.

He worked on the farm before joining the French Navy.

Mr Chambrin went to school in Landoc and also worked as a baker and rigger and in steel erection.

He met his wife, Eva, in 1940 and moved to her native Hartlepoo - living in West View.

He was employed as a sheet metal worker and enjoyed holidays in Benidorm.

Mr Chambrin’s hobbies include decorating, fishing and listening to accordion music.

His landmark birthday party was organised by the home’s activity coordinator Chris Terry.

Chris told the Mail staff had been planning the celebration, which around 40 well-wishers attended, since Christmas.

Entertainment included singer Raymond Terry, karaoke with war songs and a piñata, which Mr Chambrin managed to break all by himself.

He also received a card and a message from the Queen.

The room was decorated with French tricolores and an arch made of 100-year birthday balloons.

Chris said Mr Chambrin is fit and able, despite being in a wheelchair and that everybody enjoyed themselves.

When asked what his secret is to a long life, he said: “No smoking, no drinking and keeping busy working.”