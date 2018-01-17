Chance for Hartlepool residents to save money on energy bills

Hartlepool’s Citizen’s Advice organisation is set to help residents take the heat out of their fuel bills.

A week of action is planned during Big Energy Saving Week - which starts on Monday - a national campaign run by Citizens Advice, Citizens Advice Scotland, Energy Saving Trust (EST) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Everyone is invited to attend the free sessions where they’ll be shown how to reduce their energy costs using a three-step rule of check, switch, save.

Residents are encouraged to check their meter and bills regularly to make sure they’re paying the right amount and switch using Citizens Advice’s energy comparison tool at energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk

People will be guided through an energy comparison tool at the event so they can switch supplier and start making immediate savings.

This could include making sure their home is well insulated so it’s energy efficient, or checking if they’re entitled to benefits or discounts like the Warm Home Discount.

The sessions takes please at the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Citizens Advice Hartlepool staff will have a kiosk there.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool manager Joe Michna said: “Big Energy Saving Week is a fantastic opportunity to get expert advice on a range of ways you can reduce your energy costs.

“Last year we ran a similar event and it was very successful.

“Switching your tariff or supplier is normally the quickest and most effective way to bring your costs down, but you can also modify your home and change your habits.

“It’s important for us to be taking part in Big Energy Saving Week as it’s older people and those on the lowest incomes who are likely to be paying over the odds for their energy as they’re least likely to switch.

“We encourage as many people as possible to attend our events or to use our energy comparison tool to check for savings and to receive advice on the full range of energy and fuel related issues. “

The kiosk will be available from 8am to 6pm from Monday until Friday, January 26.

Those who can’t make the event can use Citizen Advice’s energy comparison tool at home, contact their nearest Citizens Advice at a different time, or call the Consumer Service Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.